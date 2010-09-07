Sol Food Festival to Celebrate Sustainable, Local Food

Several activities are planned leading up to the Oct. 2 event

The Sol Food Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at Plaza Vera Cruz Park, 130 E. Cota St. in downtown Santa Barbara, and September is filled with fun events to help raise money and awareness about the inaugural community event.

In partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, a group of food enthusiasts have created a community event to profile, celebrate and educate around (S)ustainable, (O)rganic, (L)ocal food — SOL Food!

The Sol Food Festival will feature more than 40 exhibitors and vendors representing every aspect of the food system, a small farm animal petting zoo, family activities, workshops, a beer and wine garden, locally grown and prepared food, and regional and national food celebrities.

The Sol Food Festival is strategically being held on the same day and across the street from the Saturday Santa Barbara Farmers Market.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Sol Food Festival,” Foodbank Executive Director Erik Talkin said. “Our goal is to end hunger and transform the health of everyone in our communities through good nutrition. We want local, sustainable solutions to our nutritional needs, and Sol Food is a great forum to bring us all together to this end.”

“Teaming with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is right in line with a critical mission of the Sol Food Festival — highlighting the need for food justice and security in our region,” festival co-founder Alison Hensley said.

September Events

» Friday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Film screening of Locavore and a local backyard farmers stand at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St. Screening begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, with the sales of produce to benefit Sol Food. Bring your own seating. Call 805.963.7269 for more information.

» Monday, Sept. 13: Benefit dinner at Julienne, 138 E. Canon Perdido St. E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) if interested.

» Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: “Wine and Chocolate Bliss” at Oreana Winery. Dress to impress, drink fine wine and be fed some of the finest organic chocolate from Chocolatl. The cost is $10 (includes chocolate).

» Tuesday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Join Green Drinks on the Lobero Theatre patio. You know the routine: great drinks, great location and great cause (Sol Food). Music by The Goodland. The cost is $10 (includes glass of wine).

» Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.: Screening of Ingredients in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library. The cost is a $10 suggested donation. Local farm-fresh food available. Proceeds to benefit Sol Food.

— David Fortson is an organizer of the Sol Food Festival.