Amy Bassett Joins Santa Barbara Symphony as Director of Education, Outreach

The Santa Barbara Symphony has welcomed Amy Bassett as the director of education and outreach, a new position at the symphony.
Bassett most recently worked with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra as the production and education manager. She served as acting professor of bassoon at The Ohio State University during completion of her doctorate of musical arts.
Bassett will oversee all symphony education and community outreach, including the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Concerts for Young People, community engagement passes, Music Van and Musical Mentors programs.
She will work with Santa Barbara education sectors to expand the symphony’s role as a community partner, providing access and enrichment through its renowned music education programs.
The Santa Barbara Symphony is celebrated for its unique ability to deliver brilliant orchestral concerts while maintaining a strong commitment to education and community engagement. Click here for more information about the 2011-12 Fantastique season.
— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.