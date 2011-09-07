Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:44 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Casa Serena Welcomes Public to ‘Celebrate Recovery’ Luncheon

Oct. 1 benefit event will support recovery programs for women in the community

By Marisa Pasquini for Casa Serena | September 7, 2011 | 6:25 p.m.

Casa Serena’s third annual Celebrate Recovery luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. The public is invited to attend.

The event is the primary fundraiser for Casa Serena’s recovery programs for women in the community. Lunch will be provided by the Santa Barbara Club, and there will be a silent auction and entertainment. Graduates of Casa Serena’s programs will be on hand to tell their stories of recovery and how Casa Serena’s programs changed and saved their lives.

Tickets are $85.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Development Director Marisa Pasquini at 805.564.8701 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Casa Serena was founded on Aug. 28, 1959. Founder Mildred Pinheiro, a woman in recovery herself, had a vision that all women committed to their recovery would have a safe place to get help. She opened the doors of a home on Bath Street and welcomed women to stay as long as they needed. Pinheiro’s life work was to ensure the success of Casa Serena’s recovery homes, so that women, more than 10,000 since 1959, wanting help would always have a safe place to go in Santa Barbara.

The Mildred Pinheiro Pillar of Strength Award will be presented to two dedicated people who have supported the mission and vision of Casa Serena and women in recovery for many years. Following in the footsteps of Pinheiro’s determination to establish a safe haven for recovering women, Casa Serena will present this award to Peggy Fletcher and Bruce Read.

— Marisa Pasquini is the development director for Casa Serena.

