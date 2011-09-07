Santa Barbara School District’s Eric Smith Elected to Board of ASBO International

The deputy superintendent is the first person from California to serve on the board since the early 1980s

Eric Smith, deputy superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, was recently elected to the ASBO International Board of Directors.

He is the first person from California elected to the ASBO board since the early 1980s, when George Miller, former CASBO president, was on the board. The last president of ASBO from California was Joseph Mcgelliot in 1962.

“This is an historic day, not only for ASBO International but for CASBO,” Smith said. “For the first time in 30 years, California school business officials have a voice at the national level to impact the federal legislative process.”

Founded in 1910, ASBO International has more than 5,000 school business management professionals as members. With an average budget oversight of $141 million annually, ASBO International members are the finance decision-makers in school districts around the world.

“We are very proud of Eric and excited for this opportunity,” CASBO President Gary Matsumoto said. “It’s wonderful having someone from California on the ASBO board again, and I’m sure Eric will do a fabulous job.”

Smith has 25 years of experience in school business management and is the only sitting chief business official in California to have worked as a chief business official for a school district, a county office of education, and as staff for the state’s Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team.

Smith has served on the Board of Directors for the Self Insured Schools of California and has served two terms as president of the San Luis Obispo County Schools Insurance Program for Employees. He served as CASBO president in 2008-09. In 2008, Smith participated in ASBO International’s Economic Crisis Summit and as an adviser to School Services of California’s revision to their hallmark publication “Doing More With Less.”

Smith has been formally recognized by Eureka City Schools, the Paso Robles Public Schools, the Berkeley Unified School District and the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education for significant contributions made to the field of school business management.

Smith will be receiving the Distinguished Professional Eagle Award from ASBO on Sept. 17 at the ASBO International Annual Meeting and Expo in Seattle. ASBO bestows the award upon its members who are models in the school business management profession and demonstrate outstanding leadership.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.