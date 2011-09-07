Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Erin Muslera Elected President of Junior League of Santa Barbara

She will lead the organization through the final year of its 'Improve Youth Literacy' mission

By Kielle Horton for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | September 7, 2011 | 8:29 p.m.

Erin Muslera
Erin Muslera

The Junior League of Santa Barbara has elected Erin Muslera as its president for 2011-12.

As president, Muslera will lead the Junior League through the final year of its mission to “Improve Youth Literacy.” The 450-plus member league is committed to an energetic fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the renovation of the the children’s area of the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.

Originally from Southern Indiana, Muslera has enjoyed an impressive career in the software industry since 1998. Locally, listeners may have heard her on the radio as the KCSB drive-time DJ. She currently works as a senior technical account manager at Yardi Systems.

Muslera joined the Junior League in 2006 and has since held positions such as communications council director and president-elect.

“I joined the league in 2006 seeking an organization where I could give back to my community in an organized and effective way with limited available time,” Muslera said. “I’m so thankful for the great relationships and the inspirational women I’ve come to know and have had the opportunity from which to learn while affecting positive change in Santa Barbara and beyond.”

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Click here for more information.

— Kielle Horton is the communications chair for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

