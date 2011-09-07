Expert Van Jones to Present ‘Green for All: The Next American Economy’

Nationally renowned speaker and green economy expert Van Jones will present “Green for All: The Next American Economy” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara

Proceeds from the event will benefit Sustainable Vocations, a sustainability and leadership training program for young people.

Jones is a globally recognized, award-winning pioneer in human rights and the clean-energy economy. He is the co-founder of three nonprofit organizations: the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Color of Change and Green For All. He is the author of the definitive book on green jobs, The Green-Collar Economy, and served as the green jobs adviser to the Obama White House in 2009.

Jones also holds a joint appointment at Princeton University as a distinguished visiting fellow in both the Center for African American Studies and in the Program in Science, Technology and Environmental Policy at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.

“We are deeply honored to have the support of Van Jones,” said Warren Brush, co-director of Sustainable Vocations. “His vital message is directly aligned with Sustainable Vocations’ goal to prepare and empower young leaders for the rise of the Green Economy and sustainable living.”

This lecture is made possible with early and strong support from The Fund for Santa Barbara and SBCC’s Center for Sustainability. The event is presented by LoaTree, an ecolifestyle and services company.

Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for general admission, $50 for priority seating and $150 for Green Circle, which includes priority seating and a reception with Jones. Tickets are available through the Lobero Theatre box office. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.963.0761.

— David Fortson represents LoaTree.