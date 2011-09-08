Housing at Center of Debate Over Goleta Valley Community Plan Updates

Concerns over increased densities played out against the desire for more workforce housing as the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission met Wednesday.

Nearly 50 speakers showed up to weigh in on the Goleta Valley Community Plan, specifically on proposed upzoning of certain areas in the unincorporated area to make way for housing. There was no action taken at the comments-only public hearing; the commissioners will continue their evaluation of the plan in the near future.

Wednesday’s discussion of the land-use section of the draft Goleta Valley Community Plan for the Eastern Goleta Valley centered on changes to several neighborhoods in the unincorporated section between the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara, namely the San Marcos Foothills; a section called the State Street bowtie in the area of Highway 154; the San Marcos neighborhood; the Calle Real Corridor, and the South Patterson agricultural block.

Some of the more intense public comment came from residents of areas proposed for higher-density residential development — neighbors along the State Street bowtie, where the updated community plan proposes a build-out of 253 additional mixed-use and residential infill homes. The general area around Hollister Avenue, as well as the Metropolitan Transit District property along Calle Real, are also slated for higher densities.

Both supporters and opponents of the proposed increases in residential density urged the Planning Commission to “find balance” between local housing needs and mandates, quality of life and revitalization. The county finds itself needing to comply with state affordable housing requirements and wanting to reconfigure neighborhoods for better access to services, while local employers are looking for ways to find available affordable housing for their workers.

“I like rolling hills, but I’m more concerned about our employees who have to commute,” said Peter Jordano, a third-generation Goleta resident and business owner. “I would like to see housing on the San Marcos property.”

Other neighbors aired concerns about diverse issues — traffic, loss of open space, loss of quality of life and property values. Worries over evacuation route capacities prompted neighbors to bring up the Painted Cave Fire, the 1990 wildfire that raced from the mountains toward the ocean in a matter of minutes. Neighbors also expressed concern about the loss of agricultural land, while others continued to decry the seeming lack of outreach from county staff to the neighbors and other interested parties.

“This vision was created without any attempt at understanding our or any other neighborhood,” said Bruce Tiffney, resident of Hope Ranch Annex, near the State Street bowtie.

The overall issue is a complex one, with staff recommending that the commissioners consider upzones to 20 units/acre, and neighbors urging them not to solve housing requirements in their neighborhoods. The point may be moot in some areas, as the La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. noted Wednesday that it may not even be able to provide service to new developments of that magnitude.

“Had you spoken to us, your plan might have shifted somewhat,” said Ed Sands, the company’s board president, adding that “chances of further development in the bowtie area is probably limited to what we have there now.”

“I am OK about some development, but only at seven units per acre, as was put forth in the original visioning document of 2006,” resident Barbara Kloos told Noozhawk.

Neighbors, through the Goleta Valley Planning Advisory Committee, have been discussing density, agriculture and infrastructure in the community through many meetings during the past couple of years. And the community and the Planning Commission will continue to hash out the plan update for the Eastern Goleta Valley in next week’s Planning Commission meeting.

“I think the commissioners got a good idea of where we’re at and our thoughts about overbuilding and densification of our area,” Kloos said. “On the other hand, I think those that spoke about supplying affordable housing made a good case.”

