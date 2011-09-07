Letter to the Editor: Goleta Council Should Let Owner Study Alternatives for Bishop Ranch

I have lived and raised a family here on the South Coast for the better part of 50 years. As you can probably imagine, during those 50 years we have seen a lot of ups and downs — several recessions, inflation, multiple earthquakes, fires, floods and even a terrorist attack on U.S. soil. While these events have statewide, nationwide and, in some cases, worldwide impacts, the issue that never seems to go away during good times and bad is our area’s refusal to approve enough housing for our families. This has an immediate and real local impact, and indeed is truly an unnatural disaster.

For more than 30 years, now a 240-acre piece of unused property north of Highway 101 between Los Carneros and Storke Road has sat fallow. Bishop Ranch literally sits there empty and fenced in with no use or utility, with the exception of a few trees and squirrels. Bishop Ranch sits this way because of a General Plan and zoning designation that was intended to be “revisited” in 2003 (as part of the Goleta Community Plan) and that the property owner is doing everything legally possible to change. The property is zoned agriculture; unfortunately, the property lacks an essential ingredient required to make it productive for any agricultural use — that being economically affordable water.

The Bishop Ranch property lacks water. The only option available with respect to getting water onto the property is so prohibitively expensive that the only crop that could possibly pencil out might be medicinal marijuana. And even that crop might not yield a profit suitable for a money-making operation. Needless to say, no one would want or tolerate such a use anyway — but it’s a useful point to make because without affordable water, no viable agricultural use will ever exist.

I know a little something about running a business, and one thing I know you must make in order to run a successful enterprise is a profit. If the price of doing business exceeds the amount of revenue your business brings in, you won’t make a profit — and soon you will become a nonprofit. That is, if you’re lucky. The more likely scenario is you simply close your doors, lay off your employees and go out of business. Going out of business is something too many Californians are too familiar with these days. The once great Golden State is leading the nation in businesses leaving for greener pastures (no doubt, ones with affordable water). This isn’t happening by accident.

One of the main issues affecting our state and local economy is the lack of strategic thinking by our government at all levels. One example of this is what is going on with the Bishop Ranch property. The owner of the property needs the Goleta City Council to grant him permission to study (at his expense) an alternative use for his property. One of those alternative uses could be a mix of residential homes for local families and critical work force. Who might choose to purchase these homes? The same people we all know and want in our community — teachers, firefighters, nurses, police officers, young professionals, middle management employees, employees of my business, etc.

Not only would this be an asset for our community, but allowing the owner of the property to study the best use of his property would also be an example of local government thinking strategically about issues and how to address them with long-term thinking. I understand some people want to see Bishop Ranch stay in “agriculture.” Fair enough. But the City of Goleta should allow the property owner to exhaust the alternatives, at which point the City Council could choose to leave the zoning designation exactly as it is. However, to not allow the property owner to study the best use of his own property is an obvious violation of his due process and is essentially a taking of his property.

Good community planning requires strategic land-use planning, and that is what the owner of Bishop Ranch is asking from the Goleta City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He is asking for permission to do some strategic planning on his property at his expense. Without granting the property owner the needed permission to initiate an amendment to the General Plan, in order to analyze via an environmental impact report, the best alternative uses for the property is not just an example of bad community planning, it’s the very absence of strategic planning. Goletans deserve better.

Therefore, I urge the Goleta City Council to allow the initiation of the proposed General Plan amendment for Bishop Ranch.

Janice Evans, past president

Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association