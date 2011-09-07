Postpartum Education for Parents Hosting Touch-a-Truck Fundraiser

The family friendly event will be held Sept. 18 at the Elks Lodge

Postpartum Education for Parents will hold its first-ever Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

This community event and fundraiser for Postpartum Education for Parents provides families the opportunity to learn about and explore trucks, construction vehicles and public safety equipment that they know and love. Kids of all ages will love to climb on, run around, sit in and even honk horns of many types of trucks and vehicles.

Refreshments and food will be available, so plan to come for lunch with the whole family.

Discounted pre-sale tickets are available, and general admission at the gate is $5 per person or $20 per family. Children younger than 1 year are free. Tickets are non-refundable.

For more information, sponsorship availability or to donate use of your vehicle, click here or contact Sophie Spier at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.403.0479.

— Jenny Deakyne is the public relations coordinator for Postpartum Education for Parents.