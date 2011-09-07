Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Jacqueline Rotman of Santa Barbara Named One of Glamour’s ‘Top 10 College Women’

Competition recognizes the Stanford University student as 'The Ambassador'

By Christina Valencia for Glamour Magazine | September 7, 2011 | 6:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara resident and Stanford University student Jacqueline Rotman, 20, has been named one of Glamour magazine’s Top 10 College Women.

Article Image
Jacqueline Rotman (Glamour photo)

Glamour’s Top 10 College Women competition has recognized 10 students from across the country for the past 54 years for their campus leadership, scholastic achievement, community involvement and unique, inspiring goals.

The 10 winners will be honored at a breakfast at The Modern restaurant in New York City on Thursday. Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive and Glamour Executive Vice President and Publishing Director Bill Wackermann will both speak at the breakfast.

L’Oréal Paris is the exclusive sponsor of Glamour magazine’s Top 10 College Women awards and will present its 11th annual Beauty of Giving award.

“Working with L’Oréal Paris for over a decade in celebrating Glamour’s Top 10 College Women has been an incredible achievement,” Wackermann said. “The longtime partnership with L’Oréal as an exclusive sponsor has aided us both in finding the most amazing young women across the country.”

The 10 winners are profiled in an editorial feature in the October issue of Glamour, available on newsstands now. Click here to view the article online. Click here to read the profile on Rotman.

Each winner will receive a cash prize, a trip to New York City, introductions to top professionals in a variety of fields, national recognition in the magazine and a gift bag from L’Oréal Paris. Additionally, L’Oréal Paris will present its Beauty of Giving Award to one of the 10 honorees. The award, a $2,500 donation to the charity of the winner’s choice, will be given by L’Oréal Paris to the woman who exemplifies the strongest charitable spirit. 

Glamour’s 2011 Top 10 College Women

» Isha Jain, Harvard University, “The Scientist”

» Amber Koonce, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, “The Social Entrepreneur”

» Katie Miller, Yale University, “The Trailblazer”

» Jacqueline Rotman, Stanford University, “The Ambassador”

» Tally Deushane, Agnes Scott College, “The Entertainer”

» Jordana Alter Confino, Yale University, “The Educator”

» Ally Bain, Lake Forest College, “The Activist”

» Erica Fernandez, Stanford University, “The Advocate”

» Grace Kelly, Berklee College of Music, “The Musician”

» Allison Schmitt, University of Georgia, “The Athlete”

— Christina Valencia is the senior manager of communications for Glamour magazine.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 