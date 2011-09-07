Jacqueline Rotman of Santa Barbara Named One of Glamour’s ‘Top 10 College Women’

Santa Barbara resident and Stanford University student Jacqueline Rotman, 20, has been named one of Glamour magazine’s Top 10 College Women.

Glamour’s Top 10 College Women competition has recognized 10 students from across the country for the past 54 years for their campus leadership, scholastic achievement, community involvement and unique, inspiring goals.

The 10 winners will be honored at a breakfast at The Modern restaurant in New York City on Thursday. Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive and Glamour Executive Vice President and Publishing Director Bill Wackermann will both speak at the breakfast.

L’Oréal Paris is the exclusive sponsor of Glamour magazine’s Top 10 College Women awards and will present its 11th annual Beauty of Giving award.

“Working with L’Oréal Paris for over a decade in celebrating Glamour’s Top 10 College Women has been an incredible achievement,” Wackermann said. “The longtime partnership with L’Oréal as an exclusive sponsor has aided us both in finding the most amazing young women across the country.”

The 10 winners are profiled in an editorial feature in the October issue of Glamour, available on newsstands now.

Each winner will receive a cash prize, a trip to New York City, introductions to top professionals in a variety of fields, national recognition in the magazine and a gift bag from L’Oréal Paris. Additionally, L’Oréal Paris will present its Beauty of Giving Award to one of the 10 honorees. The award, a $2,500 donation to the charity of the winner’s choice, will be given by L’Oréal Paris to the woman who exemplifies the strongest charitable spirit.



Glamour’s 2011 Top 10 College Women

» Isha Jain, Harvard University, “The Scientist”

» Amber Koonce, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, “The Social Entrepreneur”

» Katie Miller, Yale University, “The Trailblazer”

» Jacqueline Rotman, Stanford University, “The Ambassador”

» Tally Deushane, Agnes Scott College, “The Entertainer”

» Jordana Alter Confino, Yale University, “The Educator”

» Ally Bain, Lake Forest College, “The Activist”

» Erica Fernandez, Stanford University, “The Advocate”

» Grace Kelly, Berklee College of Music, “The Musician”

» Allison Schmitt, University of Georgia, “The Athlete”

— Christina Valencia is the senior manager of communications for Glamour magazine.