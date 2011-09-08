Sprinkler System Floods Two Floors of Granada Theatre

Fire officials believe the system went off after outdoor heat raised the inside temperature on the unoccupied floors

The top two floors of the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara, flooded Wednesday afternoon and forced the evacuation of the building after the sprinkler system activated.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Capt. Gary Pitney said the two floors have a lot of windows, and apparently the system was sensitive enough to go off merely from the outdoor heat raising temperatures inside the building.

The eighth and ninth floors of the building are unoccupied, and the Fire Department contained the flooding to those two floors.

Engines responded and shut down the sprinkler system, which will have to be fixed at a later time.

Pitney said there was no finished flooring, but walls and drywall may need replacing or at least drying out.

