Carrillo Recreation Center Offers Week of Free Classes
Youth and adult programs will be available at no charge starting Monday
By Kathleen Sullivan for the City of Santa Barbara | September 7, 2012 | 3:57 p.m.
The very popular Open House at the downtown Carrillo Recreation Center kicks off on Monday for the entire week.
All 50 youth and adult classes offered at the center are free to try Sept. 10-15.
Participants may also enter a raffle to win $500 toward Parks & Recreation programs. The more classes taken, the more chances to win.
Click here for a complete schedule of classes, or call 805.897.2519. The Carrillo Recreation Center is located downtown at 100 E. Carrillo St.
— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.
