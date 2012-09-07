Highway 154 Maintenance Work Near Highway 101 Begins Sunday Night

Caltrans will be performing maintenance on Highway 154 from the Highway 101/154 interchange (north of Buellton) to west of the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Edison Street beginning Sunday.

The roadwork will take place Sunday night through Thursday morning during the overnight hours of 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with delays of up to 15 minutes.

The contractor for the $2.1 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. Th project is expected to be completed in November.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.