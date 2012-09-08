Lonestar Lights Up Chumash Casino Resort
Country quartet brings its anniversary tour to the Samala Showroom
By Gary Lambert, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews
| September 8, 2012 | 2:30 a.m.
Country band Lonestar hit the stage Thursday night at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.
Reunited with original lead singer Richie McDonald, Lonestar has released a new album, The Countdown, and embarked on an anniversary tour with more than 90 dates scheduled in North America.
Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.
— Noozhawk contributor Gary Lambert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.