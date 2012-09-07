Coach Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Sex with Softball Players

Lompoc man will spend more than 6 years in state prison, according to prosecutors

A 24-year-old Lompoc man will spend more than six years behind bars after pleading guilty Friday to having unlawful sex with two members of a girls softball team.

Johnathon Terrones entered the pleas before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Iwasko in Lompoc, according to Deputy District Attorney Brooke Gerard.

Terrones, who had been involved in coaching youth softball for more than a year, was arrested July 16 at his Lompoc home.

He pleaded guilty Friday to committing a lewd act upon a child under age 14, involving a victim identified as Jane Doe 1; and unlawful sex with a minor involving a second victim, called Jane Doe 2 in court, Gerard said.

Two other counts against Terrones will be dismissed when he returns to court for sentencing Sept. 20, Gerard said.

Terrones will receive the midlevel sentence of 6 years, 8 months in prison, Gerard said, and will have to serve at least 85 percent of that before he is eligible for release.

Lompoc police detectives received information that Terrones was having sex with a member of the softball team, and investigation revealed there actually were two victims, according to police Sgt. Lane Middleton.

He added that the acts were alleged to have begun more than two years ago.

There’s nothing really that will restore either of these victims back to the position they should have been in ... because an adult took advantage of them,” Gerard said of the case’s outcome.

“The impact extends beyond these victims ... to all members of the softball team,” he added.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.