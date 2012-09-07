Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:22 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Waxing Poetic Charms Its Way Into Summerland

Lillie Avenue boutique will host a grand-opening celebration Sept. 22-23

By Jennifer Guess for Waxing Poetic | September 7, 2012 | 6:29 p.m.

Summerland and neighboring Montecito and Santa Barbara style-hunters and shopping clientele will be “charmed” by the arrival of Waxing Poetic, the Central Coast-based jewelry and keepsake retailer.

The boutique has officially opened its doors at 2350 Lillie Ave. in Summerland and is the second retail store for the brand, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

The new Summerland store will host a grand opening weekend celebration Sept. 22-23. See below for more information.

The Summerland boutique has been meticulously renovated and reconstructed with the help of interior craftsman and longtime friend of Waxing Poetic, Erich Riedl.

Riedl sourced uniquely distinctive materials and artifacts from near and far to make the Summerland boutique truly an extension of the Waxing Poetic aesthetic. From the stunning marble tile floor imported from Italy, and the fascinating collection of vintage lamps and chandeliers from antique shops and estate sales, to the breathtaking 17th-century Madonna altarpiece that protectively watches over the space, the boutique is a work of art in and of itself, and is the perfect chest to hold Waxing Poetic’s treasures.

The boutique will showcase a curated array of Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs, including charms and pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, various accessories and other gift-able offerings, such as its exclusive candle collection, “Luminaries.”

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s signature jewelry and distinct aesthetic have amassed an effusive, eclectic following whose devotees range from stylists and editors to everyday adventurers (artists, bloggers, mothers, daughters, sisters, friends ...) — the whole world ‘round.

Summerland Store Grand Opening Weekend

Waxing Poetic invites the public to its grand opening celebration weekend, Sept. 22-23. Visitors will delight in discovering Waxing Poetic’s inspired collections, as well as its treasured new “Diamonds” collection, exclusively available at its Summerland boutique.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22, the store will host a day of family fun, complete with face painting, balloon art and crafts, and Santa Barbara’s very own singer/songwriter Haddon Cord will take the stage on its outdoor patio to entertain guests and neighborhood friends.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23, Waxing Poetic will celebrate its artistic origins with some of its very own dreamers behind the brand. Lead designer Stephanie Kheder will be “waxing” about the creative process, and Brianna Colburn, Waxing Poetic’s wildly talented in-house poet, will herald the hopes and dreams behind the brand through the written and spoken word, and The Kinds, a local favorite band, will play tunes for all to enjoy.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.

