Woman Injured in Shooting at Santa Maria Motel

Victim tells police that there was a verbal argument and a gun discharged

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at the Buckboard Motel, 1620 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.

Police were called to the motel about 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shot fired in the area. Lt. Rico Flores said officers found an empty room with blood evidence.

A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived at Marian Medical Center, according to Flores. He said the victim, whose name has not been released, would say only that there was a verbal argument and that a gun discharged, striking her.

Her wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, Flores said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.