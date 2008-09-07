Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:36 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Soccer: Niboli’s Goal Gives Warriors a Win

1-0 victory over No. 24 Concordia (Ore.) evens Westmont's record at 2-2.

By Ron Smith | September 7, 2008 | 4:24 a.m.

Junior Anthony Niboli scored in the 67th minute to give Westmont men’s soccer team (2-2) a 1-0 victory over No. 24 Concordia (Ore.). Goalkeeper Justin Etherton recorded three saves and picked up the shutout. The game was played as part of the Far West Challenge held at the Nick World Campus in Beaverton, Ore. Concordia fell to 2-3-1.

“It was a great result for our team which showed some real improvement over our performance against Simon Fraser yesterday,” head coach Dave Wolf said. “Tony Niboli scored a terrific goal and the guys held on from there.”

Niboli had possession of the ball on the left sideline when he turned inside and shot the ball from 25 yards out, lining his shot to the far post.

“It wasn’t unlike last weekend where we had a tough opponent out of the gate on Friday and then had to come back after a difficult loss,” said Wolf. “Once again the team showed great character. Once again we were able to rotate quite a few players. Especially noteworthy was Justin Miller-Torres playing in place of Josh Webb at right-back, which was a new position for him. Justin did a terrific job and we might even be a little bit deeper now.”

The Warriors out-shot the Cavaliers 12-6 and held a 13-3 corner kick advantage.

“It was a super trip for our guys and I am delighted with how they have performed,” said Wolf. “Now we have a big break before we play again and we are looking forward to making the team even better.”

The Warriors will next play Sept. 24 as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at home against Cal State San Marcos. Westmont begins Golden State Athletic Conference play Sept. 27 by hosting Vanguard at Russ Carr Field.

Ron Smith is Westmont‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 