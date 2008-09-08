Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:26 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

‘From Shore to Sea’ Lectures Follows Chumash Tomol Crossings

By Shauna Bingham | September 8, 2008 | 1:19 p.m.

The September “From Shore to Sea” lectures will feature Alan Salazar discussing the importance of the tomol, a traditional plank canoe used historically by the Chumash for fishing and travel between the islands and mainland for trade. The tomol connected Chumash communities and continues to be significant to their culture.

In September 2001, the Chumash resumed their tomol crossings by paddling to the island of Limuw (Santa Cruz Island) from Channel Island Harbor. Salazar has participated in seven crossings as part of an annual celebration of their culture. He will share how these journeys are an affirmation of Chumash tradition, which contemporary Chumash regard as a gift to their ancestors and children.

Salazar is a Chumash storyteller, a traditional Chumash paddler, a practitioner of Chumash spiritual ceremonies and his village’s fast runner. He has dedicated most of his life to learning about Native American cultures and sharing that knowledge with the young and old, including more than 100 presentations in California schools. His family survived the mission period and is one of a small number of families that can trace both Chumash and Tataviam ancestry.

Blue whales are an endangered species that frequent the Santa Barbara Channel during the summer months to feed on krill, their primary food source. Blue whales in the Eastern Pacific are the only known recovering blue whale population in the world with a size estimated at nearly 2,000 animals, which is about 10 percent of the world population. Although the population has grown since protection began in 1966, additional conservation efforts are needed to ensure the population’s continued recovery is not impeded by sources of human caused mortality such as ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

Collins has been working in the Vertebrate Zoology Department at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History since 1973. Michelle Berman is the associate curator of the Department of Vertebrate Zoology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The “From Shore to Sea” lecture series is jointly sponsored by Channel Islands National Park and Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary with support from Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The purpose of the series is to further the understanding of research on the Channel Islands and surrounding waters.

The lectures will occur at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way in the Santa Barbara Harbor, and Wednesday at the Channel Islands National Park Robert J. Lagomarsino Visitor Center, 1901 Spinnaker Drive in the Ventura Harbor. The programs are free and open to the public.

Shauna Bingham is volunteer and outreach coordinator for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 