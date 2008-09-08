Goleta Cabinetry Maker Receives Spirit of Small Business Award

Signature Woodworks, a custom high-end cabinetry manufacturer in Goleta, has won the Spirit of Small Business Award.

Presented by Pacific Coast Business Times , the award recognizes companies with a proven track record as an existing business, that have a history of creating jobs and contribute to the community.

“The winners have fulfilled the promise of the Spirit of Small Business Awards because they go the extra mile to serve their customers, their employees and their community,” said Pacific Coast Business Times publisher Henry Dubroff, who hosted the awards ceremony.

Eric Sanabia, owner of Signature Woodworks, accepted the award Aug. 14 at the Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara, with more than 300 business professionals in attendance.

“I am deeply honored that so many customers and clients would take the time to nominate us for such a prestigious award,” Sanabia said.

Signature Woodworks, at 7334 Hollister Ave., has been making custom cabinetry and millwork for high-end residential homes in the Santa Barbara area for 15 years.

