Local Ranches to Welcome Visitors for National Alpaca Farm Day

Alpaca owners of the Central Coast will participate in the second annual National Alpaca Farm Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27.
The special occasion is being celebrated nationwide, providing an opportunity for the public to meet the stars of the event. Many ranches on the Central Coast, from Santa Ynez to Carperteria, will be open free to the public. Come and learn more about these inquisitive, unique South American camelids and how to be a part of the lifestyle. Watch fleece being spun into yarn, purchase products made from alpaca fiber and spend a fun and educational day learning about raising alpacas.
To find out more about National Alpaca Farm Day, visit www.nationalalpacafarmday.com. Raffle prizes will be awarded by drawing. The event is free to all.
Tour maps to participating ranches and informational brochures are available at many local retail businesses, or call Ricky Danus at 805.637.0637.
