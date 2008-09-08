Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Planned Parenthood Action Fund Honors Nava

By John Mann | September 8, 2008 | 11:09 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, was honored by Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties at an event in Santa Barbara on Sunday, presenting him with the “Giraffe Award” for “sticking his neck out for choice.”

The award is given annually by the Planned Parenthood Action FUND to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to reproductive rights and choice.

“We chose Assemblymember Pedro Nava because of his support for legislation that furthers and protects access to reproductive rights and choice,” said Cheryl Rollings, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “Pedro has been a champion for reproductive rights and a strong advocate for us in Sacramento.”

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by Planned Parenthood Action FUND,” Nava said. “Protecting and supporting access to family planning and reproductive health care is vitally important for our community and state. I will continue to work hard for these issues in Sacramento and look forward to working with the Action FUND in the future.”

Nava joins a distinguished list of past recipients of the award, which include the late Molly Ivins, Congresswoman Lois Capps and former U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

