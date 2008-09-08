Police Log: Warrant/Drug Arrest, DUI Checkpoint, Auto Burglaries

Warrant arrest leads to three ounces of methamphetamine

At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Santa Barbara police officers patrolling the 1900 block of Cliff Avenue recognized Antonio Mendoza Montano, 38, as a wanted subject.

Montano entered the front passenger side of a black Cadillac Escalade. Officers contacted Montano and a male adult, later identified as Aurelio Gonzales Vasquez, 19.

Vasquez was seated in the driver side of the vehicle. Montano was taken into custody for the warrant without incident. Vasquez was asked to exit the vehicle as the investigation continued. (Officers believed that Vasquez had given a false name upon contact. The investigation revealed that he had.)

Vasquez exited the vehicle and shortly afterward broke into a run in an attempt to evade officers. A foot pursuit ensued through the a grocery store parking lot. Off-duty Chief Cam Sanchez witnessed the officers involved in a foot pursuit. Sanchez assisted the officers in taking Vazquez into custody. A records check of Vasquez revealed he was on probation.

A search of the Escalade revealed two ounces of methamphetamine. A subsequent search warrant at a home on the 1500 block of San Pascual Street produced about one ounce of methamphetamine.

Vasquez was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail of possession for sale of methamphetamine, transportation of methamphetamine, resisting or delaying officers and a probation violation.

Montano was arrested and booked at the jail for Possession for sale of methamphetamine, transportation of methamphetamine and the warrant.

DUI checkpoint

Santa Barbara police officers conducted a DUI/driver license checkpoint Saturday from 9:20 p.m. to 3 a.m. at 1100 Coast Village Road, and 354 vehicles were screened. The checkpoint resulted in four unlicensed driver citations, one suspended license citation and one citation for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Five vehicles were towed.

Burglar caught in the act

About 12:55 a.m. Sunday, police officers were sent to an auto burglary at Cooper Road and Cliff Drive. Upon arriving, officers got a quick description of the suspect, who was located about a block away.

When officers found the suspect, he was in the process of breaking into another vehicle. A search of the neighborhood produced three other targeted vehicles. The suspect had taken iPods, a Syrius satellite radio player and other miscellaneous electronic equipment.

Christopher Manson, 19, was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of burglary, vehicle tampering and attempted petty theft.

Subject arrested for brandishing a knife

At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to the AM/PM market at 1935 State St. on a call of a disturbance involving a knife.

A man, who appeared intoxicated, entered the store and purchased a beer. He then stepped outside, opened the beer and drank it on the property.

Employees asked the man to leave. He moved a short distance but still remained on store property.

The male victim was in the process of entering the store when he passed by the suspect. The suspect and the victim made eye contact and the suspect challenged the victim to fight. The suspect pulled a knife from his waistband, opened it and then threatened the victim with it. The victim ran, and the suspect gave chase. The victim said the suspect stopped chasing him, put the knife down and fled on foot.

Mario Benedicto Monroy was located on the 200 block of West Mission Street and arrested and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of brandishing a knife and challenging to fight.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.