Roy Harold Weaver, 1918-2008

Posted on September 8, 2008 | 1:57 p.m.

Source: Jen

Roy Harold Weaver passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2008, just three months shy of his 90th birthday.

Roy was a native Californian. Born in Taft on Nov.12, 1918, he grew up in Bakersfield. In 1953, he moved his family to Ventura, then to Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

Roy proudly served four years in the Navy during World War II on board the destroyer escort the USS Loy. His deep love of country was a part of his strong beliefs in loyalty and honor, and he enjoyed displaying the U.S. flag on holidays.

Dad was part of that wonderful self-made generation with the “can do” spirit. We celebrate him as we remember his generosity, determination and infectious love of life.

He was a past member of the Elks Lodge and later the Masonic Lodge. He was above all else devoted to his wife and family. He and Marie enjoyed traveling abroad as well as annually touring the United States in their motor home while fishing along the way. He loved visiting with friends and neighbors, tending his vegetable garden and doing volunteer work. He remained active throughout his adult life enjoying daily morning walks, playing golf and tennis. Remarkably, he was playing tennis into his early 80s.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Alice Marie. He was also preceded several years ago by his oldest son, Clark Harold Weaver. His love will continue through the lives of his two remaining children, Becky Hogle (Chuck Hogle) and Greg Weaver (Kris Weaver); his grandchildren, Jeff Onstot (Jill Onstot), Michelle Onstot, and Jennifer, Alison and JR Weaver; and his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Nicholas Onstot.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at Shoreline.Park, at Shoreline and La Marine drives in Santa Barbara. Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.