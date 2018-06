SBCC Soccer: Belsheim’s Goal Gives Vaqueros 1-1 Tie

SBCC holds on despite falling behind early and playing with only 10 players for the last 30 minutes.

After falling behind early, the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team kept its composure and managed to tie Santa Rosa 1-1 on Monday, despite having only 10 players for the last 30 minutes.

Freshman Courtney Belsheim tied the game in the 78th minute on a flick-on pass from Shannon Lynott . The goal came 18 minutes after midfielder Ginelle Bongiorno was sent off with her second yellow card.

The Bear Cubs (4-1-1) scored in the ninth minute and led 1-0 at the half despite a handful of scoring chances by the Vaqueros (3-0-1).

“We were flat-footed when they scored, and that was a sloppy goal,” SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We really took it to them the rest of the half and in the second half. We created a lot of chances, but our legs got a little tired in the last 10 minutes. The kids hung on well.”

SBCC returns home Friday for a 2 p.m. game against Cypress.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.