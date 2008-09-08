SBCC Soccer: Belsheim’s Goal Gives Vaqueros 1-1 Tie

After falling behind early, the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team kept its composure and managed to tie Santa Rosa 1-1 on Monday, despite having only 10 players for the last 30 minutes.
The Bear Cubs (4-1-1) scored in the ninth minute and led 1-0 at the half despite a handful of scoring chances by the Vaqueros (3-0-1).
“We were flat-footed when they scored, and that was a sloppy goal,” SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We really took it to them the rest of the half and in the second half. We created a lot of chances, but our legs got a little tired in the last 10 minutes. The kids hung on well.”
SBCC returns home Friday for a 2 p.m. game against Cypress.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.