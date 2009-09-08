Cate Senior Drew Redmond Flies Solo

He earns the endorsement for his first solo flight and passes the FAA written exam for private pilot

On Aug. 28, Cate School senior Drew Redmond took off from Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas in a Diamond DA20 airplane.

Unlike the previous couple of weeks, though, his instructor was on the ground.

By demonstrating his stick and rudder skills, comprehensive knowledge of the airplane, its systems and aerodynamics, Federal Aviation Administration regulations and airspace rules, plus training and simulation of emergency and abnormal procedures, Redmond earned the endorsement for his first solo flight.

Redmond returned to the airport to log additional solo time, then drove across town to take and pass the FAA written exam for private pilot. The next day, he drove himself and his brother, Grant, a Cate sophomore, from the Las Vegas area to Cate — a cool end to summer vacation.

He hopes to continue his training during breaks from school to earn his full Private Pilot Certificate, then continue toward his instrument rating.

— Don Orth is the director of communications for Cate School.