Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Opponent Files Complaint Over Pro-Measure B Mailings

The complaint centers on reporting of the funding source for the campaign materials and lack of a Fair Political Practices Commission number

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo 2 p.m. | September 9, 2009 | 1:56 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s clarification: According to campaign filing reports, Randall Van Wolfswinkel has given $30,000 to pro-Measure B organizations. Of those, Save El Pueblo Viejo received $5,000 from Van Wolfswinkel, according to the filings. An earlier version of this story did not make that clear. The article has been updated below.]

Randall Van Wolfswinkel’s deep pockets are once again committed to supporting Measure B, Santa Barbara’s building height-limit initiative.

The First Texas Homes president, whose company is based in Arlington, Texas, owns a home in Montecito and already had contributed $38,000 to the Yes on B campaign and the campaigns of candidates who support the measure. Now, he’s bankrolling the cost of pro-Measure B mailings.

The mailings were paid for by Preserve Our Santa Barbara, which has major funding provided by Van Wolfswinkel, and were sent to registered voters in the city.

At the Democratic League’s barbecue on Monday, activist Mickey Flacks, a strong opponent of Measure B, said she intended to file a complaint with the city about the mailings because they don’t have a Fair Political Practices Commission number printed on them.

On Tuesday, Flacks confirmed that she filed a complaint with the City Clerk’s Office. She said that without the FPPC number, it’s possible the money used on the campaign materials won’t be reported. Since the mailings disclosed who had funded them but didn’t have a number printed, she said she would “bet your bottom dollar that they don’t have one.”

Van Wolfswinkel has contributed $5,000 to City Council candidate Michael Self and $3,000 to council candidate Frank Hotchkiss, according to the most recent campaign funding statements. He also gave $30,000 to pro-Measure B groups.

While Preserve Our Santa Barbara’s Web site has the same information printed on the mailings, it does not say specifically who is behind the group. It is, according to its mission statement, “a group of concerned community members who believe our city leaders have — on a whole host of issues — lost touch with the voters who have elected them to office.”

The group has endorsed Self and Hotchkiss as well as mayoral candidate and Councilman Dale Francisco and council candidate Cathie McCammon.

Both Francisco and McCammon are on the steering committee of Save El Pueblo Viejo, an organization headed by Bill Mahan that petitioned for the height-limit initiative.

A disclaimer on its Web site said the group was not authorized by a city candidate. Its Facebook group has no connections to any other local people or organizations.

The FPPC regulates political campaigning and lobbying practices and requires disclosure of all receipts and expenditures.

Candidates, officeholders and campaign committees are required to disclose funds — whether the committees are controlled by candidates, recipients, major donors or independent entities. Francisco said candidate committee literature isn’t required to have FPPC numbers printed on it, but wasn’t sure about other committees.

While Francisco has met Van Wolfswinkel and said he fully supports the Preserve Our Santa Barbara message, he added that he didn’t know about the group or mailings until they happened.

“I have no idea who else is on this committee, but from what I’ve seen, it looks like they’re doing a good job,” Francisco said.

The Measure B debate will continue at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 