Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:37 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber Presents Health-Care Forum

Wednesday's event will include panelists Cynder Sinclair of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and Steven Woodward of Riviera Insurance Services

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 8, 2009 | 2:54 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off its fall season of Issue and Policy Roundtable membership lunch meetings with a forum titled “Health Care Reform: The Challenges, Impacts and Issues for Small Business,’’ from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The forum will take place at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. The day and location are a change from regular monthly meetings, but a brief update on other chamber-related Goleta issues will be presented.

The panelists Wednesday will be Cynder Sinclair, executive director of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and Steven Woodward, executive vice president of Riviera Insurance Services.

Participants are urged to RSVP for the lunch, which will cost $12.

Sinclair began her service as executive director of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics in April 2008. Before accepting that position, she served as vice president in wealth management for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, specializing in service to nonprofit organizations. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1995 to work as chief executive officer for Girl Scouts of Tres Condados, a council encompassing San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and served in that position for nearly 12 years.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Sinclair was executive director for the Child Abuse Prevention Council in San Joaquin County.

At Riviera Insurance Services, Woodward is responsible for assisting companies with employee benefit offerings. Woodward and his team employ strategies and solutions that allow clients to continue to attract and retain quality employees, while easing the costs and management of benefits administration.

Having previously built an employee benefits division for one of the largest independent property and casualty agencies in the tri-counties, Woodward has now partnered with Chris Hill, former president of Ogilvy-Hill Insurance, to provide small to midsize companies the total risk solution.

With more than 19 years of insurance-industry experience, Woodward’s leadership allowed him to receive the promotion to senior vice president and sales manager at Ogilvy-Hill.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 