Goleta Valley Chamber Presents Health-Care Forum

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off its fall season of Issue and Policy Roundtable membership lunch meetings with a forum titled “Health Care Reform: The Challenges, Impacts and Issues for Small Business,’’ from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The forum will take place at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. The day and location are a change from regular monthly meetings, but a brief update on other chamber-related Goleta issues will be presented.

The panelists Wednesday will be Cynder Sinclair, executive director of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and Steven Woodward, executive vice president of Riviera Insurance Services.

Participants are urged to RSVP for the lunch, which will cost $12.

Sinclair began her service as executive director of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics in April 2008. Before accepting that position, she served as vice president in wealth management for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, specializing in service to nonprofit organizations. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1995 to work as chief executive officer for Girl Scouts of Tres Condados, a council encompassing San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and served in that position for nearly 12 years.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Sinclair was executive director for the Child Abuse Prevention Council in San Joaquin County.

At Riviera Insurance Services, Woodward is responsible for assisting companies with employee benefit offerings. Woodward and his team employ strategies and solutions that allow clients to continue to attract and retain quality employees, while easing the costs and management of benefits administration.

Having previously built an employee benefits division for one of the largest independent property and casualty agencies in the tri-counties, Woodward has now partnered with Chris Hill, former president of Ogilvy-Hill Insurance, to provide small to midsize companies the total risk solution.

With more than 19 years of insurance-industry experience, Woodward’s leadership allowed him to receive the promotion to senior vice president and sales manager at Ogilvy-Hill.

