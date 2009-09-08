Preliminary Hearing Set in Woman’s Sex-Misconduct Case

Santa Barbara resident Genise Schu appeared in court Tuesday morning for the second time since her arrest, and Judge Edward DeCaro scheduled a preliminary hearing in her case for Sept. 30.

Schu is facing 10 counts of sexual misconduct with a former Santa Barbara High School teen and friend of her son.

She appeared in court with her attorney, Steve Balash. Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley, who is prosecuting the case, was not in court.

Schu, who is out on $100,000 bail, is facing five counts of unlawful oral copulation and five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse. Two counts of each occurred when the victim was younger than 14, and three counts of each occurred when he was older than 14.

At Schu’s last court appearance, an order was issued prohibiting Schu from contacting the victim or his parents by telephone, a third party or in writing for three years.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .