Savor the Finest in Food, Wine at Taste of the Town

Sunday's event at Riviera Park & Gardens will benefit the Santa Barbara Arthritis Foundation

The public is invited to savor an abundance of flavors at the Santa Barbara Arthritis Foundation’s 28th annual Taste of the Town from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Riviera Park & Gardens, 2030 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara.

More than 80 Santa Barbara County restaurants and wineries will offer food and wine samplings.

The honorary co-chairs for this year’s event are Richard Yates and Tina Takaya, owners of Santa Barbara restaurant and bar opal.

In addition to opal, his year’s restaurants/purveyors will include Ballard Inn & Restaurant, Beachside Bar & Grill, Bella Dolce, Ca’ Dario Ristorante, Café Luck, Café Shell, Caribbean Coffee, Chef Karim’s Moroccan Restaurant, Coast Restaurant & Bar, Crocodile Restaurant, Crushcakes Cupcakery, Elements Restaurant, Emilio’s Ristorante & Bar, Epiphany, The Faculty Club at UCSB, Fresco Café, Green Star Coffee, il Fustino, Jade Restaurant, Los Agaves, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, Louie’s California Bistro, Marmalade Café, Michael’s Catering, Mirabelle Inn & Restaurant, Neo Chase Restaurant & Lounge, Outback Steakhouse, Pacific Beverage, Petros, Piatti, Pierre Lafond, Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shepherd’s Salad, Miro at Bacara Resort & Spa, Square One, Sweet Buttercup Cupcakes, Via Maestra 42, Vineyard House and Zaytoon.

Wineries will include Adelaida Cellars, Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards, Au Bon Climat, Babcock Vineyards, Beckmen Vineyards, Bedford Thompson Winery & Vineyards, The Brander Vineyard, Bridlewood, Buttonwood Farm Winery, Clendenen Family Vineyards, Coastal Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard, Curtis Winery, Daniel Gehrs Wines, Dierberg Vineyards, Eberle Winery, Fess Parker Winery & Vineyards, Giessinger Winery, Gleason Refugio Winery, J. Kerr Cellar, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Laetitia Winery & Barnwood Vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Mandolina Wines, Melville Winery, Mosby Winery, Pierre Lafond Winery, Qupé Wine Cellars, Rancho Sisquoc Winery, Rideau Vineyard, Robert Hall, Roblar Winery, Sanford Winery & Vineyards, Santa Barbara Winery, Stearns Wharf Vintners, Summerland Winery, Tolosa Winery, Ventana Vinyards, Whitcraft Winery and William James Cellars.

Advance tickets are available for $100 per person. If still available, tickets at the door will be $125 per person. Attendance is limited. Click here or call 805.563.4685 to make reservations.

— Jessica Stampe is a member of the events committee for Taste of the Town.