Savor the Finest in Food, Wine at Taste of the Town

Sunday's event at Riviera Park & Gardens will benefit the Santa Barbara Arthritis Foundation

By Jessica Stampe | September 8, 2009 | 7:27 p.m.

The public is invited to savor an abundance of flavors at the Santa Barbara Arthritis Foundation’s 28th annual Taste of the Town from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Riviera Park & Gardens, 2030 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara.

More than 80 Santa Barbara County restaurants and wineries will offer food and wine samplings.

The honorary co-chairs for this year’s event are Richard Yates and Tina Takaya, owners of Santa Barbara restaurant and bar opal.

In addition to opal, his year’s restaurants/purveyors will include Ballard Inn & Restaurant, Beachside Bar & Grill, Bella Dolce, Ca’ Dario Ristorante, Café Luck, Café Shell, Caribbean Coffee, Chef Karim’s Moroccan Restaurant, Coast Restaurant & Bar, Crocodile Restaurant, Crushcakes Cupcakery, Elements Restaurant, Emilio’s Ristorante & Bar, Epiphany, The Faculty Club at UCSB, Fresco Café, Green Star Coffee, il Fustino, Jade Restaurant, Los Agaves, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, Louie’s California Bistro, Marmalade Café, Michael’s Catering, Mirabelle Inn & Restaurant, Neo Chase Restaurant & Lounge, Outback Steakhouse, Pacific Beverage, Petros, Piatti, Pierre Lafond, Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shepherd’s Salad, Miro at Bacara Resort & Spa, Square One, Sweet Buttercup Cupcakes, Via Maestra 42, Vineyard House and Zaytoon.

Wineries will include Adelaida Cellars, Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards, Au Bon Climat, Babcock Vineyards, Beckmen Vineyards, Bedford Thompson Winery & Vineyards, The Brander Vineyard, Bridlewood, Buttonwood Farm Winery, Clendenen Family Vineyards, Coastal Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard, Curtis Winery, Daniel Gehrs Wines, Dierberg Vineyards, Eberle Winery, Fess Parker Winery & Vineyards, Giessinger Winery, Gleason Refugio Winery, J. Kerr Cellar, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Laetitia Winery & Barnwood Vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Mandolina Wines, Melville Winery, Mosby Winery, Pierre Lafond Winery, Qupé Wine Cellars, Rancho Sisquoc Winery, Rideau Vineyard, Robert Hall, Roblar Winery, Sanford Winery & Vineyards, Santa Barbara Winery, Stearns Wharf Vintners, Summerland Winery, Tolosa Winery, Ventana Vinyards, Whitcraft Winery and William James Cellars.

Advance tickets are available for $100 per person. If still available, tickets at the door will be $125 per person. Attendance is limited. Click here or call 805.563.4685 to make reservations.

— Jessica Stampe is a member of the events committee for Taste of the Town.

