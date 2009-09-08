Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Sen. Tony Strickland Appointed to Renewable Energy Committee

The newly formed eight-member panel will study policy and implementation issues

By Kerry Yoshida | September 8, 2009 | 2:13 p.m.

Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, on Friday was appointed to the newly formed Senate Select Committee on Renewable Energy.

The eight-member panel has been directed to study policy and implementation issues affecting renewable energy, sustainable energy production and use, distributed generation and energy efficiency.

“I’m honored to be selected as a member of this committee. California has long been an innovative leader in clean-energy production,” Strickland said. “We need to use this valuable committee as an opportunity to make solid policy recommendations that will grow our economy and get Californians back to work.”

Strickland authored Senate Bill 463, Senate Bill 534, Senate Bill 542, Senate Constitutional Amendment 13 — all aimed at the promotion and production of clean renewable energy. The bills, which would have provided new jobs for Californians, were defeated in committee.

— Kerry Yoshida is legislative director for Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.

