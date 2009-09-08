Tri-County Health Summit Puts Focus on Solutions

The Santa Barbara conference will provide strategies for reducing employer health-plan costs while increasing employee benefits

Hundreds of area business owners, human-resources professionals and health-insurance brokers and advisers are expected to participate in the inaugural Tri-County Health Summit to learn cutting-edge strategies for reducing benefit plan costs while increasing employee benefits.

The event will be held Sept. 22 at Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara.

With rising health-care costs and the continued economic downturn putting employee benefit plans on the cutting block, the Tri-County Health Summit will feature nationally known experts in employee benefit-plan design who will share creative strategies to rein in benefit plan costs and boost employee benefits.

“While Washington continues to debate health-care reform, employers need solutions to high health-care costs now,” said Nelson Griswold, conference keynote speaker and president of Cross-Sell Solutions, a Nashville, Tenn., company that consults with benefits brokers. “Cutting costs doesn’t have to mean cutting benefits. This Health Summit will provide employers and their insurance advisers with innovative new ideas and strategies they can begin implementing immediately.”

Business owners and human-resources professionals at the summit will discover a proven strategic roadmap for implementing innovative and cost-effective solutions to out-of-control health premiums. Health insurance brokers and advisers will learn new strategies to help clients regain control over benefit costs. Employees will gain valuable new benefits.

Besides Griswold, industry experts at the event will include Jim Davidson of EOI Service Company, Ken Holderbaum of Key Benefit Resources and Leonor McCall-Rodriguez of One Voice Insurance Services.

— Brenda Collins Powell represents the Tri-County Health Summit.