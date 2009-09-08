Woman Arrested in Attempted Homicide in Solvang

The suspected accomplice, accused of luring the victim to a parking lot, is detained in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles woman is in custody in connection with an attempted homicide in Solvang four months ago.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 23-year-old Nicole De La Fuente, 23, over the weekend on an outstanding warrant out of Santa Barbara County.

Detectives had identified De La Fuente as an accomplice in a shooting outside the Santa Ines Mission on April 26.

In that case, De La Fuente is suspected of luring a man into the Mission parking lot, where Eddie Rojo was waiting to rob him. The botched crime ended with the victim being shot twice. The victim survived, and Rojo was arrested one week later in Santa Maria.

De La Fuente remained at large until this weekend.

She was transported back to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where she was booked on attempted murder. She remains in jail on $500,000 bail.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.