Women’s Group Offers Workshop by Leadership Expert

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners will offer a two-hour workshop designed to help women overcome obstacles to become leaders in their professions.

Dr. Relly Nadler, author of Finding Your True North: How to Become an Outstanding Leader, will direct women on how to manage both their emotions and those of their employees in order to gain status as a top 10 percent leader.

Skills such as those Nadler will demonstrate can affects a company’s bottom line and are known as emotional intelligence.

Nadler, a nationally known psychologist and executive coach, will use the interactive presentation to help participants turn emotional intelligence into better teams in the professional workplace.

A signed copy of Nadler’s best-selling book, The Leaders’ Playbook, will be included with each registration. The book is valued at $38.95.

The seminar is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Click here for more information or to register.



— Karen Dwyer is the owner of Express Employment Professionals of Santa Barbara and NAWBO-SB publicist.



