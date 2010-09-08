SBCC Board Incumbents Hosting Open House

The incumbents of the SBCC Board of Trustees — Desmond O’Neill, Dr. Joe Dobbs, Sally Green and Dr. Kathryn Alexander — are running for re-election Nov. 2 and are inviting the community and voters to an informal discussion and open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4951 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.
Attendees are advised to park in the lot at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road, and walk across the street to the first house.
For more information, call Green at 805.705.1729.
— Sally Green is a member of the SBCC Board of Trustees.