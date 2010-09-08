Symphony Maestro Nir Kabaretti, Wife Welcome First Child

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s music and artistic director, Nir Kabaretti, and his wife, Gaja Hubbard-Kabaretti, welcomed their first child, Adam Kabaretti, into the world on Aug. 24. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

“I’d like to thank our friends and fans from Santa Barbara and around the world for all of the well-wishes,” Kabaretti said via phone from Florence, Italy. “We are overwhelmed with the kindness shared by all. It is a very beautiful moment in our lives. Everyone is healthy and happy, although momma and papa are admittedly a little worn out. But our love and joy for this miracle supersede any amount of fatigue.”

Kabaretti became the music director of the Santa Barbara Symphony in 2006.

He will lead the orchestra in Ludwig van Beethoven’s spectacular Symphony No. 9 as part of the opening concerts of the season on Oct. 16-17 at The Granada.

— Juliana Minsky is a publicist.