Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Offering ‘School for Scientific Thought’ for Local High School Students

Applications are due Sept. 15 for the free Saturday mini-courses beginning Sept. 25

By UCSB | September 8, 2010 | 4:34 p.m.

UCSB’s School for Scientific Thought will begin its second year soon, with 100 local high school students learning about “hot topics” in science and engineering.

The series of free Saturday mini-courses, which begins Sept. 25, is offered by the California NanoSystems Institute and supported by the National Science Foundation.

The innovative educational program exposes students in grades 10 through 12 to concepts in science beyond the typical high school curriculum, with topics ranging from nanotechnology to Einstein’s theory of relativity. Instructors are UCSB scientists and engineers engaged in doctoral research who want to share their enthusiasm for science and their expertise in research.

“Instructors will not be teaching normal lecture classes,” said David Boy, program coordinator for the School for Scientific Thought. “In many courses, the students will experience hands-on learning, including a session called ‘What Are Radio Waves, Really?’ in which students will build their own radios. And in ‘Molecules in Motion,’ students will run simulations on supercomputers.”

Applications for this session are due Wednesday, Sept. 15, with classes starting Sept. 25. Classes are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturdays. Lunch will be served to participants at the end of each class. The program is designed so that there will be no homework or examinations for the students.

Early registration for the popular program is recommended. Click here to apply online.

Another session is scheduled for the winter quarter. The winter courses will focus on neuroscience, physics, ecology and robotics.

Click here for program information. QuickTime course videos, instructor information and registration materials are available at the site.

For more information, call 805.893.8527 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 