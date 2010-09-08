Vein Clinic of Santa Barbara Opens Next to Cottage Hospital

The Vein Clinic of Santa Barbara has announced its grand opening at 216 W. Pueblo St., Suite A, next to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital between Bath and De la Vina streets.
The Vein Clinic of Santa Barbara specializes in treating venous reflux disease (varicose veins), including medically necessary procedures that can be covered by insurance. It also performs cosmetic procedures to treat unsightly spider veins.
All procedures are done in the clinic and require no general anesthesia. Patients resume all activities the same day with minimal discomfort. The clinic has successfully treated thousands of patients.
— Ritu Singh represents the Vein Clinic of Santa Barbara.