Vein Clinic of Santa Barbara Opens Next to Cottage Hospital

Click here or call 805.845.2500 for more information or to schedule an appointment and consultation.

All procedures are done in the clinic and require no general anesthesia. Patients resume all activities the same day with minimal discomfort. The clinic has successfully treated thousands of patients.

The Vein Clinic of Santa Barbara specializes in treating venous reflux disease (varicose veins), including medically necessary procedures that can be covered by insurance. It also performs cosmetic procedures to treat unsightly spider veins.

The Vein Clinic of Santa Barbara has announced its grand opening at 216 W. Pueblo St., Suite A, next to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital between Bath and De la Vina streets.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >