Gaucho Katherine Warren to Compete Sunday in Triathlon World Championships

'Moose' is one of two females selected to represent the U.S. in Budapest

By Laura Capparilli | September 8, 2010 | 10:44 p.m.

Katherine “Moose” Warren, a Gaucho athlete, will represent UCSB and the United States as she competes at the Triathlon World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Warren will be racing the Olympic Distance on Sunday, Sept. 12. The race consists of a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run.

While finishing the race is the highest priority, Warren said she would also like to finish as a top competitor.

“I want to go there and represent the U.S. as best as possible,” she said. “The U.S. does not have the best reputation in the triathlon world. We’re the underdogs, and I want to show them that we can compete.”

Warren will be one of two females selected to represent the United States in Budapest this September. During the race, she hopes to wear her shirt sporting her motto: “Ride it like you stole it.”

— Laura Capparilli is a media coordinator for UCSB Recreational Sports.

