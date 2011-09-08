Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Assembly Bills By Williams Providing Funding for Santa Barbara County to Become Law

Emergency medical services legislation advances despite concern from Gov. Brown, who signs legislation benefiting the Santa Barbara Unified School District

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | September 8, 2011 | 5:49 p.m.

Two bills authored by Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, aimed to help the local community through schools and emergency medical services will become law at the beginning of 2012.

Assemblyman Das Williams
Assemblyman Das Williams

One of those bills, Assembly Bill 412, secures temporary funding for emergency medical services in Santa Barbara County. The other, AB 504, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday, will allow the Santa Barbara Unified School District to continue to receive local, voter-approved parcel taxes now that its elementary and secondary districts have unified.

Once law, AB 412 will reauthorize Santa Barbara County to collect an additional $5 penalty assessment on tickets issued for driving under the influence and other driving while intoxicated offenses. That money will be used specifically for emergency medical services in the county.

“It is vital for us to continue to provide support for the longest-serving trauma unit in the region,” Williams said. “While many emergency rooms in our area have closed down, it is essential for the safety of each of us to ensure that those that remain, are adequately funded so that all of us can be sure to receive life-saving treatment in case of an emergency.”

Although the bill will become law on Jan. 1, 2012, it will do so without the signature of Brown, citing his concern for the growing use of penalty assessments and placing a burden on a small group of people.

“Those who break the law should be fairly punished for their transgressions, but not be subjected to ever-increasing costs that are more properly the responsibility of the public at large,” Brown wrote in a letter Wednesday to members of the Assembly.

Without the governor’s signature, the legislation becomes law with the contingent that an alternative funding source be established by 2014. Identifying that funding source will be up to the community.

“This is good, for now, but the governor’s caution means the community will have to come up with the money on its own within the next couple of years,” Williams said.

The allocation of the money collected from the penalty assessments to support emergency medical and trauma care services will be implemented by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Click here for a copy of letter from Brown regarding AB 412.

AB 504 clarifies that the Santa Barbara Unified School District can collect existing and future parcel taxes as it does now, so that residents only continue to pay for those schools that serve their community, as they do now.

“This bill simply ensures that the newly unified Santa Barbara School District does not lose vital funds needed to support our children’s education,” Williams said.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 