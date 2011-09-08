Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:27 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation Receives Grant for Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp

$7,500 award is one of 77 Quality of Life grants given by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | September 8, 2011 | 4:28 p.m.

The Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation has received a $7,500 Quality of Life grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

The award was one of 77 grants totaling more than $508,000 awarded by the Reeve Foundation to nonprofit organizations nationwide that aid in providing more opportunities, access and daily quality of life for individuals living with paralysis, along with their families and caregivers. Since the program was developed in 1999 by the late Dana Reeve, more than 1,900 grants have been awarded, totaling nearly $14.8 million.

The Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation has applied the grant to the 2011 Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp. The camp is for children and youth ages 5 to 19 with a wide range of physical disabilities — including spinal-cord injury and disease, spina bifida, cerebral palsy and muscular sclerosis — who use wheelchairs to participate in sports.

The campers participate in a wide range of physical activities, including soccer, basketball, racquetball, tennis, hand cycling, dance, swimming, kayaking, snorkeling and SCUBA diving, fitness, climbing wall, golf and more. It is a day camp held for five days in July at the UCSB Recreation Center, which is a fully accessible, state-of-the art recreational facility. The camp is a collaborative effort among the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, UCSB and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

The foundation is honored to receive the award and is thankful for the support of the Reeve Foundation as it continues to provide programs to meet the recreational needs of people — especially children — with disabilities.

“We are honored to carry on Dana Reeve’s legacy through the Quality of Life Grants Program,” said Peter Wilderotter, president and CEO of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. “We believe those affected by paralysis deserve the best resources, support and community. We are proud to award these organizations who provide opportunities to those individuals living with paralysis, their families and friends and caregivers to enhance their well-being.”

The Reeve Foundation’s Quality of Life grants are divided into three categories: Actively Achieving, Bridging Barriers, and Caring and Coping. Some Quality of Life grants are funded through a cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that address the needs of people living with paralysis caused by spinal cord and other injuries, diseases and birth conditions.

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research, and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information and advocacy. For more information, and to review the entire list of Quality of Life grant recipients, click here or call 800.225.0292.

The Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation was established in 2007 to support community outreach programs and services of the nonprofit Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. Last year, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital provided inpatient care for nearly 600 people and more than 12,000 treatments though the Keck Center for Outpatient Services. Click here for more information.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 