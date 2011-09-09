County Fire Crews Contain Goleta Grass Fire to One Acre

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon near Santa Barbara Shores County Park in Goleta, Capt. David Sadecki said.

He said crews contained the vegetation fire at one acre.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for high fire danger for the South Coast that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

“If fire ignition occurs, there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property,” the National Weather Service said in its warning.

