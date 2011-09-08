Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s September B2B Breakfast Includes iPad Giveaway

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Community West Bank will present the September Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Don’t miss the chamber’s iPad giveaway. All members who renewed their membership in 2011, or joined by May 31, 2011, are entered to win! The drawing will be held during the breakfast. (Winner does not have to be present to win.)

Network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about each other’s business and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s.

The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers for those registered by noon Friday, or $30 at the door.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Cortney Hebert is the business and communications coordinator for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.