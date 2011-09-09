Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:13 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Trustees Talk Briefly About Search Process for Replacement for Serban

College leaders are also preparing for a worst-case budget scenario and have implemented a 'hiring chill' to evaluate positions

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 9, 2011 | 2:04 a.m.

The SBCC Board of Trustees held a study session Thursday and touched briefly on the search process being used to find a replacement for Dr. Andreea Serban.

Serban was put on paid leave in late July and will continue to hold the title of president for the college until a new hire is made. The trustees decided to hire a search firm to find her replacement, which could cost up to $80,000.

A request for proposals has been sent out, and applications from interested firms are due Sept. 17. The board will then review the applications and select which firms will make presentations at the college.

The brief discussion surrounding Serban’s search process was preceded by an hour and a half of discussion about the school’s budget outlook for 2012-13.

College leaders won’t know for sure how much money the state will withhold until Dec. 15, but they’re planning for a worst-case scenario, according to Dr. Jack Friedlander, acting president for the school.

“We’re budgeting on our best guess as opposed to a prayer,” Friedlander said.

SBCC has implemented a “hiring chill” to evaluate which positions are flexible with budget cuts looming.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 