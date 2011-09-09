SBCC Trustees Talk Briefly About Search Process for Replacement for Serban

College leaders are also preparing for a worst-case budget scenario and have implemented a 'hiring chill' to evaluate positions

The SBCC Board of Trustees held a study session Thursday and touched briefly on the search process being used to find a replacement for Dr. Andreea Serban.

Serban was put on paid leave in late July and will continue to hold the title of president for the college until a new hire is made. The trustees decided to hire a search firm to find her replacement, which could cost up to $80,000.

A request for proposals has been sent out, and applications from interested firms are due Sept. 17. The board will then review the applications and select which firms will make presentations at the college.

The brief discussion surrounding Serban’s search process was preceded by an hour and a half of discussion about the school’s budget outlook for 2012-13.

College leaders won’t know for sure how much money the state will withhold until Dec. 15, but they’re planning for a worst-case scenario, according to Dr. Jack Friedlander, acting president for the school.

“We’re budgeting on our best guess as opposed to a prayer,” Friedlander said.

SBCC has implemented a “hiring chill” to evaluate which positions are flexible with budget cuts looming.

