Sotheby’s Agents Rank High Among Top National Real Estate Professionals

Sotheby’s International Realty Inc. is proud to announce that the firm has 28 agents and four sales teams featured in the just-released The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals, an annual ranking released Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends.

Based on deals completed in 2010, Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Southampton brokerage was ranked the No. 4 agent in the country in the Top 250 Sales Professionals by Transaction Volume category, with a sales volume of more than $220 million. Local agents from the firm’s Santa Barbara offices who appeared in the ranking included Harry Kolb, Bob Lamborn and Suzanne Perkins.

The firm joined other members of the Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate network on the list, considered the most highly regarded real estate ranking in the country. Overall, 38 agents and nine sales teams recognized for transaction volume were from the Sotheby’s International Realty network.

“We are very proud of our agents to have accomplished such a strong showing in this year’s The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” said Greg Tice, senior vice president and brokerage manager of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Santa Barbara offices. “We are also pleased that over 15 percent of the agents in the category of Top 250 Sales Professionals by Transaction Volume were fellow members of our brand’s global affiliate network. These remarkable results underscore our agents’ keen insight into their local markets, and their extraordinary service and dedication as they thoughtfully guide our clients through changing market conditions.”

Along with Grant, Kolb, Lamborn and Perkins, the firm’s agents recognized in the Top 250 Sales Professionals by Transaction Volume included Serena Boardman, Roger Erickson, Nikki Field, Roberta Golubock, Karen Heyman, Lois Nasser and Royce Pinkwater of the Eastside and downtown Manhattan offices; James Ferrer, Beate Moore, Ed Petrie, Pat Petrillo and Dana Trotter of the company’s Hamptons offices; Steve Archino, Joe Barbieri, BK Bates and Jan Milligan of Greenwich; Cristina Condon of Palm Beach; Brett Lawyer and Jonah Wilson of the Sunset Strip office; Victoria Risko and Barry Sloane of Beverly Hills; Maureen Hollingsworth of Pasadena; and Gregg Lynn and Janet Feinberg Schindler of San Francisco.

Sotheby’s International Realty teams recognized in the Top 250 Teams by Transaction Volume included Ginger Martin and Carol Sebastiani of Sonoma Wine Country; Jessica Wynne and Sheri Morgensen of San Francisco; the Robert Radcliffe Group of Pacific Palisades; and Robin and Jeremy Stein of the downtown Manhattan office.

— Lauren Stewart is the senior advertising coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty.