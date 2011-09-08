Striping Project Under Way on Highway 101 in Goleta

Day and night lane closures scheduled for Thursday and Friday

A project to restripe Highway 101 in Goleta from Mariposa Reina to the Old Coast Highway including the Nojoqui Grade is under way.

Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions of Highway 101 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All lanes of traffic will remain open southbound between 7 and 9 a.m. and northbound from 3 to 7 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.