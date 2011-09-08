The G Spa Introduces Venus Freeze Skin Tightening Technology

The G Spa, 33 W. Mission St. in Santa Barbara, has teamed up with Venus Concept to introduce the latest non-invasive body contouring technique, Venus Freeze®, for cellulite reduction, anti-aging, skin tightening and circumferential reduction.

The G Spa is now the only spa on the Central Coast offering this cutting-edge advanced technology.

Venus Freeze is an all-in-one safe, simple and affordable device that will satisfy patients. Based on the innovative (MP)² Technology, Venus Freeze creates a synergy of magnetic pulses and radio frequency to deliver pleasant treatments and superior results. The revolutionary technology enables medical and aesthetic practitioners, such as The G Spa, to meet their clients’ demands, and offer a wide range of non-invasive skin tightening and body contouring solutions.

Venus Freeze’s dense energy matrix penetrates into multiple layers of the skin, ensuring improved clinical efficacy and noticeably visible results. The unique radio-frequency energy delivery, guarantees quick achievement of therapeutic temperature, easy maintenance of high temperature while eliminating the need of a cooling system, short treatment time due to coverage of a large treated area and a pleasurable homogeneous heating sensation for the patients.

Although it is not a substitute for liposuction, for many this new technology in Venus Freeze will complement post-liposuction patients and offer another less aggressive, non-invasive answers for body shaping and skin tightening.

Experiencing painless and relaxing treatments, Venus Freeze promotes natural skin healing without injuring delicate skin. No other device is capable of offering measurable results with an enjoyable and pleasurable massage-like experience. Patients will look forward to coming to their next visit to experience painless treatments.

Patients at The G Spa will experience the following benefits with Venus Freeze: 1) painless treatment — Freeze delivers a painless treatment with clearly visible results; 2) safety — Freeze treatment is risk-free and good for all skin types and colors with no reported side effects; 3) convenience — with no downtime, Freeze treatment allows patients to resume daily activities immediately after treatment; and 4) clearly visible results — with the patented (MP)² technology, patients often can see results after the first treatment. Long-term results can be achieved in as few as six to eight treatments.

— Cynthia Grancourt is the manager of The G Spa.