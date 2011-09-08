United Blood Services in Critical Need of Type O-Negative

United Blood Services is issuing a critical appeal for blood donors with the rare type O-negative.

Demand over the recent holiday was very high, dropping the available supply of type O-negative to critically low levels.

Donors with type O-negative who are eligible are urgently asked to donate at their nearest center or blood drive; or to donate as soon as they become eligible. Those with other blood types are asked to keep to their routine schedule of donating three times per year, in order to maintain an ample and steady supply. Those who have never donated are especially encouraged to come forward. One of the great extras to saving a life, is that donors learn their blood type!

It is the red blood cells of type O-negative blood that are in the highest demand at local hospitals. O-negative blood is found in just 7 percent of the population. Known as the “universal donor,” this blood type can be transfused to anyone. It is often transfused in emergency and trauma situations, when there is little time to “type” a patient’s blood. Patients often need multiple units, in some cases hundreds of units.

As a token of appreciation, all blood donors receive points for great rewards such as ice cream, movie tickets and more. If donors make an appointment ahead, they’ll receive an additional 100 points, which along with their donation award is enough points for a pint of ice cream. Click here for details.

Donations may be made at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara at 902 Laguna St. at the corner of Cañon Perdido. Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services toll-free at 877.UBS.HERO or online. Just click on “Donate Blood” and type in your ZIP code to find a list of drives nearby. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are also welcome, and will be honored as our appointment schedule allows.

The Santa Barbara center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (pizza is served on Wednesday evenings) and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

You may donate blood if you are older than age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors age 22 or younger.

— Janna Nichols is the marketing and communications manager for United Blood Services.