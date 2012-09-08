Near Drowning, Sinking Boats Keep Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Busy

Two good Samaritans come to aid of unconscious man near Stearns Wharf

Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol crews were being kept busy Saturday, rescuing two boats in trouble and pulling an unconscious man out of the water.

“It’s been a busy day,” said Harbor Patrol Officer Jan Martinez.

The first incident occurred shortly after noon Saturday when two people on the wharf, including a 12-year-old boy, came to the aid of a man who was unconscious in the water, he said.

He said the victim, a harbor regular who has a boat moored offshore, may have fallen out of his rubber dinghy or while trying to ascend a ladder on the wharf.

The two good Samaritans were able to keep the victim from going under the water until a Harbor Patrol boat arrived on scene, Martinez said.

A Harbor Patrol officer was able to swim the victim to a patrol boat, and he was transported to shore and awaiting AMR paramedics.

The victim, whose name was not released, was unresponsive, but was still breathing, Martinez said. He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

About two hours later, Harbor Patrol crews were called out to rescue a sinking catamaran that was about two miles from the harbor, Martinez said.

He said the two people on board apparently forgot to install the drain plugs in the boat, and it began taking on water.

When the Harbor Patrol arrived on scene, the boat was under water except for its bow, and the two people were in the water, Martinez said.

Crews were able to stabilize the craft and tow it to Leadbetter Beach, where a truck hauled it to shore.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Harbor Patrol was dispatched to Butterfly Beach on a report of a boat with one person on board foundering in the surf, Martinez said.

By the time officers arrived, the vessel had begun to sink, but the Harbor Patrol boat was able to stabilize the craft and tow it back to the harbor launch ramp, said Martinez, adding that no one was injured.

