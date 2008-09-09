Planners, Architects Building Toward Agreement on Goleta Condo Project

The proposed residential Citrus Village in Goleta will need to go before the city's design review board, then back to the planning commission.

After heading back to the drawing board for a couple of weeks, both the Goleta city planners and architects of the proposed Citrus Village residential project Monday night moved toward a project they could both agree on.

The proposed Citrus Village just two weeks ago was a courtyard condominium project of nine three-bedroom units in four buildings facing one another over a shared driveway off west Calle Real. As of Monday evening, it became a 12-unit complex in three buildings on the east side of the .94-acre lot in northwest Goleta.

Architect Detlev Peikert’s new project addresses many of the concerns city planners had about parking, noise, mix of housing and the location of a proposed “tot lot,” which was in the area closest to a bar on the other side of the line.

Parking will be located along the project’s west side, which shares a property line with a commercial zone. Two units are designated affordable.

The project isn’t quite a go yet. The new Citrus Village will have to be vetted by the city’s design review board before heading back to the Goleta Planning Commission in November.

