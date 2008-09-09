Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:17 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Planners, Architects Building Toward Agreement on Goleta Condo Project

The proposed residential Citrus Village in Goleta will need to go before the city's design review board, then back to the planning commission.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 9, 2008 | 4:06 a.m.

After heading back to the drawing board for a couple of weeks, both the Goleta city planners and architects of the proposed Citrus Village residential project Monday night moved toward a project they could both agree on.

The proposed Citrus Village just two weeks ago was a courtyard condominium project of nine three-bedroom units in four buildings facing one another over a shared driveway off west Calle Real. As of Monday evening, it became a 12-unit complex in three buildings on the east side of the .94-acre lot in northwest Goleta.

Architect Detlev Peikert’s new project addresses many of the concerns city planners had about parking, noise, mix of housing and the location of a proposed “tot lot,” which was in the area closest to a bar on the other side of the line.

Parking will be located along the project’s west side, which shares a property line with a commercial zone. Two units are designated affordable.

The project isn’t quite a go yet. The new Citrus Village will have to be vetted by the city’s design review board before heading back to the Goleta Planning Commission in November.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 